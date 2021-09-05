Hello hello! I'm back after a much-needed vacation, and let me tell you — doing three (mostly) full days of Disneyland and then going to Las Vegas right after that while you're about seven months pregnant during one of the hottest weeks in Vegas ever is, well, no easy feat. I survived somehow, and it was definitely nice not to think about work for a full week. But I'm glad to be back because we're inching ever closer to Apple's fall event! We here at iMore are expecting an announcement of an event sometime next week, according to the latest rumor of an iPhone 13 pre-order date of September 17 and launch of September 24. I mean, with those dates, and a usual week or so of analyzing event invitations, then it has to be announced next week, going from past events. But while the iPhone 13 is a given, there has been more stuff circulating the rumor mill this week regarding the Apple Watch Series 7, believe it or not. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

First, all of the rumors continue to point towards a major redesign for the Series 7. This means flat edges to go in line with the rest of Apple's product lineup, and even new 41mm and 45mm sizes. While I have no issue with the current rounded edge design of the best Apple Watches, I am always curious how big redesigns will turn out. After all, the Apple Watch has been using the same design for the past six years — I believe that a new design can help spice things up for something that some could consider growing stale. Plus, with all of the other products (iPhone 12, iPad Air, iPad Pro, iMac) returning to the flat edge design, it just makes sense. I also think new sizes for the Apple Watch are a welcome change. I always opt for the smaller size of the two because I think the bigger one would look awkward on my smaller wrists, but with flat edges, the 41mm and 45mm sizes would probably mean bigger displays since there are no rounded edges to take into account. This would also mean (hopefully) bigger batteries, which I will most likely end up buying the Series 7 for. My Series 5 is getting a bit long in the tooth, and the battery life has been less-than-stellar lately, so I am considering upgrading just for better battery. After all, it definitely saddens me that there won't be blood pressure monitoring or other significant health sensors until a future model, and at this point, who knows when we'll be getting such features? I might as well pick up a new Watch and just enjoy it, right?