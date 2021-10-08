What you need to know
- The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to order.
- Shipping times from Apple are already slipping into November.
- We'd had warnings of short supply ahead of launch.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to pre-order, and plenty of people are already getting their hands on the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals, to the point that shipping times from Apple are already slipping into November.
Users trying to order through Apple's online store are reporting that shipping times are showing as November:
Jon Prosser noted he ordered a Stainless Steel Watch five minutes after pre-orders went live that is shipping in November. Whilst some people have got sooner delivery times including the original release date of October 15, many others are reporting a similar experience.
On Apple's website, the Green Aluminum Case with Leather Link is already showing as shipping in 4-5 weeks without a date, and the very nice Mallard Green Ban, as well as the Capri Blue, are not even available.
The new Apple Watch Series 7 was not the big upgrade many were expecting when it was announced alongside iPhone 13. It features the same processor as last year, but an improved display that's slightly larger than the last model. The Watch also comes in five new colors: midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED as well as new bands. There are also Stainless steel models and the Apple Watch Edition in titanium. Even the super-expensive Hermés models are showing some extended shipping times.
