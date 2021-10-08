The Apple Watch Series 7 is now available to pre-order, and plenty of people are already getting their hands on the best Apple Watch Series 7 deals, to the point that shipping times from Apple are already slipping into November.

Users trying to order through Apple's online store are reporting that shipping times are showing as November:

Well, first Apple wouldn’t accept my address is a real address, which caused the shipping date of my Watch to jump back to November by the time I solved that, and now I've just got a spinning indicator on the store with no idea if my order has gone through 🙃 — Martin Pilkington (@pilky) October 8, 2021

Jon Prosser noted he ordered a Stainless Steel Watch five minutes after pre-orders went live that is shipping in November. Whilst some people have got sooner delivery times including the original release date of October 15, many others are reporting a similar experience.

On Apple's website, the Green Aluminum Case with Leather Link is already showing as shipping in 4-5 weeks without a date, and the very nice Mallard Green Ban, as well as the Capri Blue, are not even available.