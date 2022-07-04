A new report adds further weight to the expectation that Apple Watch Series 8 will have the biggest display Apple has ever put into its wearables.

We'd already heard from display analyst Ross Young that a third size could be offered as part of the Apple Watch Series 8 launch, but now a new report suggests that new size will be at the top end, not the bottom. That means that the 41mm and 45mm options we currently have will be joined by a new, larger one.

According to a note to investors from Haitong International Securities' Jeff Pu, seen by MacRumors, the new addition will be a 2-inch part built exclusively by Luxshare. Young has also backed that up with a new post to Twitter, suggesting that 1.99 inches could be the size — something that seems to simply be a case of rounding rather than competing viewpoints.

The move to a larger Apple Watch display could coincide with the arrival of a new rugged Apple Watch and it isn't clear whether this new size will be used solely for that particular wearable. An Apple Watch designed specifically for outdoor and extreme sports would likely require a larger display for easier reading, although it remains to be seen whether the standard Apple Watch will also offer the larger option.

Apple is expected to announce the new rugged Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 8 alongside a new Apple Watch SE 2 product, likely in or around September or October. Those months are already looking likely to be busy ones for Apple, with new iPhone 14 handsets already in the cards.