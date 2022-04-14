Apple has emailed customers to say that every time they buy something using Apple Pay via an Apple Store, on the Apple website, or via the Apple Store app, $1 will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The donations begin now and will run through April 22 which so happens to be Earth Day.

This isn't the first time that Apple has made donations of this kind to the WWF and it will surely not be the last.

While this news is unlikely to make anyone rush out to buy something just to donate a dollar, Apple will no doubt process a ton of transactions regardless — generating a sizeable sum for the WWF.

Apple is also running an Apple Watch Activity Challenge specific to Earth Day, something that can be completed by taking part in a 30-minute workout on the same day. That'll cover normal workouts, as well as those via Apple Fitness+ and, will hopefully inspire people to move a little more on April 22. Maybe you could take a light jog down to your local Apple Store to buy that new MacBook Air you've been promising yourself?