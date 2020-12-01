Apple has sent an email to those subscribed to the Apple Pay newsletter announcing that the company will be donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay at an Apple retail store, through the Apple Store app, or through Apple's website. The donation period will exist between now and Monday, December 7 and the funds will be used to help fight COVID-19 with (RED).

Apple has been a major partner to (RED) and its fight against AIDS for years. The organization has committed to redirecting donations to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response until June 20, 2021.