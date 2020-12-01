What you need to know
- Apple will donate $1 to the Global Fund COVID-19 Response for every purchase made at Apple for the next week.
Apple has sent an email to those subscribed to the Apple Pay newsletter announcing that the company will be donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made using Apple Pay at an Apple retail store, through the Apple Store app, or through Apple's website. The donation period will exist between now and Monday, December 7 and the funds will be used to help fight COVID-19 with (RED).
Now through December 7, to help combat COVID-19 and AIDS with (RED), Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.
Apple has been a major partner to (RED) and its fight against AIDS for years. The organization has committed to redirecting donations to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response until June 20, 2021.
(RED) is an organization that harnesses the power of people and companies to fight AIDS. By partnering with the world's most iconic brands, (RED) raises awareness and generates money for the Global Fund. All donations will be redirected to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response through June 30, 2021. This will provide critical support in health systems most threatened by the outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.
According to the fine print, Apple will donate up to $1 million dollars from sales made through the next week. The company also notes that a portion of every (PRODUCT)RED purchase will also go to the COVID-19 fund.
Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store. Donations are limited to a maximum of $1 million. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response.
Apple also announced earlier today additional ways that it was working to support the (RED) organization in its fight against COVID-19.
