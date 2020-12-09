A new report says Apple may be working on a new Apple TV+ series based on the 'Dark Matter' novel written by Blake Crouch.

From Collider:

Apple is teaming with Venom producer Matt Tolmach on a series based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel Dark Matter, which the author himself will adapt for the streamer and Sony Pictures Television, Collider has exclusively learned. A representative for Apple could not confirm the deal at this time. Tolmach previously developed Dark Matter as a feature at Sony, though the latest incarnation of the project felt more like a series, according to sources. Crouch (Wayward Pines) will write the script and executive produce alongside Tolmach and David Manpearl of Matt Tolmach Productions. Sony Television will serve as the studio, though the series would ultimately premiere on Apple TV+ should it be picked up to series.

According to the report, the 'Dark Matter' novel from Crouch is described as a "high-concept sci-fi thriller," and is a New York Times bestseller published in 35 languages. It was also selected as one of Amazon and NPR's Best Books of the Year in 2016. The story follow Jason Dessen, a college physics professor who is abducted and wakes up in a world he doesn't recognize.

Tolmach has previously worked on Venom as well as Jumanji and the Jared Leto movie Morbius.

It was recently reported that Apple is also renewing TV+ original For All Mankind for a third season and that the second Season of the space drama would debut on February 19. Production on the third season will begin in the spring. The series follows an alternative timeline in which the US lost the space race to the USSR.