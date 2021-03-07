A new report claims Apple Glasses will debut in 2025, followed by a pair of AR contact lenses with an "undetermined" release schedule.

In a new note seen by iMore, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple Glasses are coming in 2025 "at the earliest", and that there is no prototype of the device yet. This is in direct contradiction with Apple leaker Jon Prosser who says these could debut much sooner than that, and that he has in fact seen a prototype.

Kuo revealed several details about the glasses:

2025 at the earliest It will be an optical see-through AR experience They "may" have independent computing power and storage space They will be positioned as mobile products They will not be positioned the same as Apple's VR headset, and that the product lines may move in parallel in future They will be integrated with Apple Car

Now we've heard plenty about Apple's rumored glasses before, but Kuo also mentioned another new product we've never heard of. Contact lenses.

Kuo says they predict a release of Apple contact lenses to come after 2030, and that this will bring electronic products from the era of visible to invisible computing. In terms of technical features, "this product is unlikely to have the independent computing power and storage space." That's right folks, a pair of Apple contact lenses could hit the market within 10 years. Wild.

In his note, Kuo also revealed several details about Apple's VR headset including a 2022 release date, price, and key features that could help them challenge the best VR headsets on offer right now.