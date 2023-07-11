15 Amazon UK Prime Day Apple deals you can buy right now
Big savings, innit?
Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, and while some of the best discounts are usually reserved for the US, we've seen some amazing deals on a bunch of UK Apple products thanks to Amazon's two-day bonanza.
Whether you're after a MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, or iPad, we can help you save a bunch of money on that tech you've had your eye on. The first thing I did this morning was wake up and buy a £779 M1 MacBook Air for my Mum.
Here's a list of great Apple deals you can already buy in the UK for Prime Day right now!
UK Prime Day Apple deals
MacBook Air M1 |
£999 £779 at Amazon
The best price we've ever seen on this fantastic MacBook is now just £779 for Apple silicon power in an ultra-light form factor.
Price check: Apple £999
AirPods 2 |
£129 £99 at Amazon
Prime Day delivers on the cheapest AirPods you can buy with a 30% discount, now just £99 for wireless connectivity, fast-pairing, and more.
Price Check: Apple £129
AirPods Pro 2 |
£249 £209 at Amazon
Prime Day has kicked off, and Apple's amazing noise-canceling earbuds are just £209, a 20% saving that matches the previous best deal.
Price Check: Apple £249
Apple Watch SE |
£259 £229 at Amazon
Prime Day has arrived and with it, a 12% saving on Apple Watch SE, now just £229, the lowest price we've ever seen.
Price check: Apple £259
iPad 9th gen |
£369 £299 at Amazon
The oldest iPad of the bunch is back to its best-ever price of £299 now that Prime Day has started, this is the choice for anyone who just wants an iPad, no bells, no whistles.
Price check: Apple £329
iPad 10th gen |
£499 £439 at Amazon
Another new low price, the iPad 10 is Apple's entry-level tablet, and now it has the entry-level price to match.
Price check: Apple £449
iPad Air |
£669 £579 at Amazon
Prime Day has started, and the iPad Air is back to its best-ever price of £579, that's a saving of £90 on the usual list price of £669.
Price check: Apple £669
Apple Magic Keyboard (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - 5th generation |
£379 £299 at Amazon
Get a massive £70 off Apple's brilliant Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, and turn your iPad into the laptop you've always wanted.
Price check: Apple £379
Apple Magic Keyboard (for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air)|
£319 £259 at Amazon
There's also £60 off the 11-inch Pro model, which also works with the brilliant iPad Air, it features an amazing trackpad and backlit keys.
Price check: Apple £319
Powerbeats Pro |
£269 £170 at Amazon
This pair of Beats is where you're going to find one of the biggest discounts. With them, you'll get, in essence, a pair of AirPods designed to stay in your ears while you exercise with their more pronounced ear hooks and more in-ear design.
Beats Studio Buds |
£159 £119 at Amazon
The Studio Buds are the little sibling of the family, with the lowest price to boot. You'll still get some great features, like noise-canceling and transparency mode, but you'll pay a little less to get it.
Beats Fit Pro |
£219 £169 at Amazon
The Beats Fit Pro have always been a great option over their cousins, the AirPods Pro, because of their price. These are already a good £50 cheaper than the Apple branded pair, and you get most of the features.
Apple Watch Series 8 |
£419 £349 at Amazon
Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple's best mainstream watch, and there's a bumper saving of £60 off in the UK.
Price check: Apple £419
Apple Watch Ultra Alpine Loop |
£849 £765 at Amazon
This is a fantastic UK price on the Apple Watch Ultra, down to just £765, it features an awesome display, great battery life, and everything else you need for the great outdoors.
Price check: Apple £849
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) |
£139 £99 at Amazon
A massive £40 discount sees the Apple Pencil 2 fall to just £99, and it works with iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air.
Price check: Apple £139
The Apple Watch UK deals are coming thick and fast, so we'll add more as we find them, but be sure you don't miss out on some of the best prices we've seen across a great range of products so far.
