15 Amazon UK Prime Day Apple deals you can buy right now

Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, and while some of the best discounts are usually reserved for the US, we've seen some amazing deals on a bunch of UK Apple products thanks to Amazon's two-day bonanza.

Whether you're after a MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, or iPad, we can help you save a bunch of money on that tech you've had your eye on. The first thing I did this morning was wake up and buy a £779 M1 MacBook Air for my Mum.

Here's a list of great Apple deals you can already buy in the UK for Prime Day right now!

UK Prime Day Apple deals

MacBook Air M1 | £999 £779 at Amazon The best price we've ever seen on this fantastic MacBook is now just £779 for Apple silicon power in an ultra-light form factor. Price check: Apple £999

AirPods 2 | £129 £99 at Amazon Prime Day delivers on the cheapest AirPods you can buy with a 30% discount, now just £99 for wireless connectivity, fast-pairing, and more. Price Check: Apple £129

AirPods Pro 2 | £249 £209 at Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, and Apple's amazing noise-canceling earbuds are just £209, a 20% saving that matches the previous best deal. Price Check: Apple £249

Apple Watch SE | £259 £229 at Amazon Prime Day has arrived and with it, a 12% saving on Apple Watch SE, now just £229, the lowest price we've ever seen. Price check: Apple £259

iPad 9th gen | £369 £299 at Amazon The oldest iPad of the bunch is back to its best-ever price of £299 now that Prime Day has started, this is the choice for anyone who just wants an iPad, no bells, no whistles. Price check: Apple £329

iPad 10th gen | £499 £439 at Amazon Another new low price, the iPad 10 is Apple's entry-level tablet, and now it has the entry-level price to match. Price check: Apple £449

iPad Air | £669 £579 at Amazon Prime Day has started, and the iPad Air is back to its best-ever price of £579, that's a saving of £90 on the usual list price of £669. Price check: Apple £669

Apple Magic Keyboard (for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - 5th generation | £379 £299 at Amazon Get a massive £70 off Apple's brilliant Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, and turn your iPad into the laptop you've always wanted. Price check: Apple £379

Apple Magic Keyboard (for 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air)| £319 £259 at Amazon There's also £60 off the 11-inch Pro model, which also works with the brilliant iPad Air, it features an amazing trackpad and backlit keys. Price check: Apple £319

Powerbeats Pro | £269 £170 at Amazon This pair of Beats is where you're going to find one of the biggest discounts. With them, you'll get, in essence, a pair of AirPods designed to stay in your ears while you exercise with their more pronounced ear hooks and more in-ear design.

Beats Studio Buds | £159 £119 at Amazon The Studio Buds are the little sibling of the family, with the lowest price to boot. You'll still get some great features, like noise-canceling and transparency mode, but you'll pay a little less to get it.

Beats Fit Pro | £219 £169 at Amazon The Beats Fit Pro have always been a great option over their cousins, the AirPods Pro, because of their price. These are already a good £50 cheaper than the Apple branded pair, and you get most of the features.

Apple Watch Series 8 | £419 £349 at Amazon Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8 is Apple's best mainstream watch, and there's a bumper saving of £60 off in the UK. Price check: Apple £419

Apple Watch Ultra Alpine Loop | £849 £765 at Amazon This is a fantastic UK price on the Apple Watch Ultra, down to just £765, it features an awesome display, great battery life, and everything else you need for the great outdoors. Price check: Apple £849

Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) | £139 £99 at Amazon A massive £40 discount sees the Apple Pencil 2 fall to just £99, and it works with iPad mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. Price check: Apple £139

The Apple Watch UK deals are coming thick and fast, so we'll add more as we find them, but be sure you don't miss out on some of the best prices we've seen across a great range of products so far.