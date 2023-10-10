4 products an Apple fan should genuinely consider this Prime Day

Amazon is currently hosting a two-day Big Deal Days sales event, and that means thousands and thousands of deals that aren't always as good as they seem.

For Apple fans and technology lovers in general, Prime Day events can sometimes become a bit of a trap with deals that don't offer as big a saving as you'd hope or older generation products that aren't worth your time.

I've spent all morning scouring Amazon to find the absolute best deals for Apple device owners on offer during this Amazon Prime sale, and I think the four I've found are well worth considering.

These are the four products on sale today (and tomorrow) that are genuinely worth considering if you love Apple and love a good deal.

MacBook Air M1

For under $800 you won't find a better laptop, so it's awesome to see the M1 MacBook Air return to its best price ever at $749. If you've been wanting to upgrade your Mac for a while for everyday use there isn't a better deal out there.

I've had the M1 MacBook Air for a few months and the battery life is fantastic. I never have to take my charger with me when I go to work at a cafe and that's a massive improvement over my older Intel-based MacBook Pro.

The M1 chip is no slouch either, making for a genuinely smooth experience without paying over $1000 for a MacBook.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon The M1 MacBook Air returns to the best price we've ever seen it at, making it the cheapest and the best MacBook for everyday users. Just like Prime Day, it's only $749.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

I bought the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on release day, and I've loved every second since. During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the top-tier Apple Watch already has a $50 discount.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is very similar to the previous model, but there is one specific feature that means anyone looking to upgrade from an older Apple Watch to an Ultra should consider the latest model. That feature is Double Tap (yes, I know AssistiveTouch exists), and it's worth owning an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9 for.

Essentially, Double Tap allows you to use your Apple Watch singlehandedly, so it's perfect for circumstances where you can't reach your Watch, like when cooking or holding grocery bags.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $749 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra only got a $20 discount months after its release for Prime Day. Yet somehow, the brand new Ultra 2 is $50 off despite being only 3 weeks old.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Wanted AirPods Pro 2 for a while? Now's the time to take the leap. The USB-C version of the best noise-canceling earbuds on the market are discounted by $60 only three weeks after release.

I love my AirPods Pro 2, and I'm gutted I purchased them last Prime Day, so now they're the only product in my home that charges with Lightning. Don't be like me, buy USB-C.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $ 189 at Amazon Both the USB-C and Lightning versions of AirPods Pro 2 are 24% off, despite the former being just three weeks old. That means they're $10 cheaper than their lowest Prime Day price.

Anker 737 3-in-1 charger

Why not pick up one of the best Apple chargers too? When I reviewed the Anker 737, I said "The Anker 737 MagGo Charger (3-in-1 Station) is the complete package for anyone that wants to charge their iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods stylishly and conveniently. The Anker 737 MagGo Charger is a stand-out performer in a product category that comes with many asterisks, so if you’re looking for the perfect nightstand companion or a charger for your desk and don’t mind breaking the bank, then this 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station is hard to beat."

Alongside the Anker Cube there are no better charging solutions for Apple device owners, so why not benefit from $40 off.

Anker 737| $139 $90 at Amazon Tri-force of charging Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around, and this little three-in-one number is a great addition to the lineup. There are magnetic charging pucks for all your devices, like AirPods, Magsafe compatible iPhone, and Apple Watch, so you only need one device by your bedside to keep batteries charged.

Will there be more?

I'll be sure to watch for more deals that I think are genuinely worth it to iMore readers over the next two days. In the meantime, stay tuned to iMore for all the best discounts over the course of Amazon's two-day shopping event.