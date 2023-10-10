5 Apple October Amazon sales that are better than Prime Day 2023

Amazon is currently hosting a two-day Big Deal Days sales event. Just like Prime Day earlier this year, deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime customers, but are they actually any good?

Turns out, the answer is yes. In fact, they're not only just as good as Prime Day 2023, some of them are actually better. But which ones? I hear you cry. Here's a roundup of some Apple deals that are just as good or better in this October event than they were during Amazon Prime Day.

Deals that are just as good

iPad mini | $499 $399 at Amazon The iPad mini fell to $399 on Amazon Prime Day and has returned to its lowest-ever price for October.

iPad Air | $599 $499 at Amazon This is a deal worth considering — $100 off the iPad Air is a stellar reduction. We can’t see this discount going much further over the remainder of the event, so if you’re in the market for an iPad Air, then this might be as good a time as any to drop the hammer.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon The M1 MacBook Air returns to the best price we've ever seen it at, making it the cheapest and the best MacBook for everyday users. Just like Prime Day, it's only $749.

MacBook Pro 14-inch | $2,299 at Amazon The best 14-inch deal we've seen so far is $200 off the M2 Pro version with a 1TB hard drive, now just $2,299.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch | $1099 $1049 at Amazon $50 off the iPad Pro 12.9-inch might not seem like much, but it’s a nice discount if you were already thinking of buying one. There have been bigger discounts on this iPad, but now the Big Deal Days event has started, further reductions look unlikely.

Deals that are better than they were on Prime Day

iPad 9 | $329 $249 at Amazon This is the cheapest Apple's cheapest iPad has ever been, a new low of $249!

MacBook Pro 13-inch | $1299 $1049 at Amazon The MacBook Pro 13-inch isn't the most desirable of MacBooks, but it’s a solid machine that generally sees some pretty favorable deals. This is the best we've seen, as it only fell to $1,099 on Prime Day earlier this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $749 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra only got a $20 discount months after its release for Prime Day. Yet somehow, the brand new Ultra 2 is $50 off despite being only 3 weeks old.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $ 189 at Amazon Both the USB-C and Lightning versions of AirPods Pro 2 are 24% off, despite the former being just three weeks old. That means they're $10 cheaper than their lowest Prime Day price.

Apple Watch SE 2 44mm | $229 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE has seen some upgrades over the previous model, including a new brighter screen and improved battery life. There's also a 'Low Power Mode feature which should help your battery last even longer. This 44mm model is now at its lowest-ever Amazon sale price of $229.

We'll keep our eye on the deals as they continue to evolve over the next 48 hours, but right now, we've got five deals that are definitely better than they were during Amazon's summer event. Stay tuned to see if any more make the cut before the event is out.