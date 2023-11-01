A brand new Sonic game and more land on Apple Arcade later this month
Sonic Dream Team is a brand new 3D Sonic platformer coming to Apple Arcade soon, alongside eight other games and a bunch of updates coming to the subscription service by December 5.
In a press release posted on the Apple Newsroom, Apple shared that 60 games have arrived on Apple Arcade this year and it’s not finished yet. The following games will also be released soon:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition
- Football Manager 2024 Touch
- Puzzle & Dragons Story
- Knotwords
- Downwell +
- Delicious - Miracle of Life+
- Turmoil+
Alongside these new games, we’ll soon see updates for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sneaky Sasquatch, Cut The Rope 3, and more.
Still worth the entry fee — iMore’s take
Just last week, it was announced that the monthly cost of Apple Arcade would be rising from $4.99 to $6.99, taking place from your next monthly renewal date.
While this cost increase is unwelcome to most, it’s hard to deny that the best Apple Arcade games more than justify the price increase. Right now, for instance, you can play fantastic titles like Stardew Valley, Assemble with Care, and Cat Quest 2.
Yet this is before one speculates where Apple Arcade could go in the future. Fundamentally, with both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and M3 MacBooks having a bit of a gaming focus due to on-device ray tracing, Apple is capable of putting some great titles on Apple Arcade that people can play.
Though it’s not on the service, Resident Evil Village running on an iPhone 15 Pro is seriously impressive and gives Apple more room to experiment with Apple Arcade. We could hopefully see console-level games coming to the service. If that price increase comes with an increase in quality, I’m happy to pay it.
