A man used his AirTag to track his lost wallet across 35 cities

By Joe Wituschek
published

That's a lot of cities.

Imagine tracking a lost wallet across 35 cities only to find that the AirTag is all that was left.

That's what happened to John Lewis. The vegan fitness enthusiast was taking a flight with American Airlines recently and realized that he had left his wallet on the plane. Luckily, he had an AirTag in his wallet and reached out to the company to try and find it for him.

While American Airlines said they were unable to locate the wallet, Lewis pointed out that he was able to see that it was still on the plane. In fact, he tracked it going between a total of 35 cities.

Unfortunately, the American Airlines team eventually found the AirTag stuffed under a seat without the wallet anywhere to be found. It appears that someone found the wallet at some point and likely ditched the AirTag to avoid being caught taking the wallet.

Lewis thanked the American Airlines employees for their help and said that he was now going to cancel his credit cards and work on getting new ones.

Apple's AirTag strikes again

Apple's AirTag has been in the news for a number of reasons since its launch. While some stories are quite concerning and involve people using them for nefarious purposes like stalking, others are positive, like the story of a woman who found her lost luggage using the tracking device.

The little item tracker, which can keep track of keys, bags, and more, integrates with Apple's Find My network. If you want to find the best way to deploy AirTag across your life, check out our list of the Best AirTag Accessories in 2022.

