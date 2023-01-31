A man used his AirTag to track his lost wallet across 35 cities

Imagine tracking a lost wallet across 35 cities only to find that the AirTag is all that was left.

That's what happened to John Lewis. The vegan fitness enthusiast was taking a flight with American Airlines recently and realized that he had left his wallet on the plane. Luckily, he had an AirTag in his wallet and reached out to the company to try and find it for him.

While American Airlines said they were unable to locate the wallet, Lewis pointed out that he was able to see that it was still on the plane. In fact, he tracked it going between a total of 35 cities.

@AmericanAir come on now… help your boy out. I only fly with you and you treat me like you don’t even know me 🤷🏾‍♂️. Like I said, I know it’s not your fault that I left the wallet ( even though that flight was delayed over an hour so I was in a rush to sprint through the airport) pic.twitter.com/IV1jnrRkXGJanuary 29, 2023 See more

Unfortunately, the American Airlines team eventually found the AirTag stuffed under a seat without the wallet anywhere to be found. It appears that someone found the wallet at some point and likely ditched the AirTag to avoid being caught taking the wallet.

Lewis thanked the American Airlines employees for their help and said that he was now going to cancel his credit cards and work on getting new ones.

At least two articles were written about my situation lol…Yes, I take responsibility for forgetting my wallet. With that being said, the reason why I was rushing, was that our flight was delayed for an hour so I had to run to my next flight. @americanair here lies the problem… pic.twitter.com/QaCS9gOKaoJanuary 30, 2023 See more

Apple's AirTag strikes again

Apple's AirTag has been in the news for a number of reasons since its launch. While some stories are quite concerning and involve people using them for nefarious purposes like stalking, others are positive, like the story of a woman who found her lost luggage using the tracking device.

