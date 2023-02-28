A massive classic Apple hardware collection goes under the hammer next month

An insanely great collection of classic Apple hardware is going up for auction in March, and it's shaping up to be a stunning pick-up for whoever has deep enough pockets to buy a collection dubbed "The Apples."

The auction features more than 500 products that span 45 years and includes some of Apple's most iconic hardware. And we're pretty confident when we say that there will be plenty here that most have never even heard of, too.

The auction begins on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and will take place at Julien's Auctions Gallery (opens in new tab) in Beverly Hills. You can also follow along online, too.

History as far as they eye can see

This is the first time that this entire collection has been made available for archive and it was all brought together by Apple collector Hanspeter Luzi. The collector died following a biking accident in 2015, and his family is now offering the entirety of his collection up for auction.

That collection is mightily impressive, as you might expect. It includes arguably the best Mac ever made — the very first one, from 1984. It might not be able to hold a candle to modern Macs, but it's a vital piece of Apple's history.

Other, more oddball pieces include the Apple II Europlus, a machine that was introduced in 1978 — it's the right-hand machine in the photo at the top of this page.

The one on the left is of course the 2001 Blue Dlamation G3 iMac, complete with a mouse and keyboard. Beyond that, there are various accessories that include a 1980s MacADIOS Model 411 audio converter and a Mac N Frost, a device that was built to keep the Macintosh cool during use.

More notable pieces include a 1983 Lisa 1, a Machine that could sell for up to $20,000 all on its own.

That should perhaps give you an idea of how much this collection is likely to go for. And while the press release from Julien's Auctions doesn't give a guide price, we can safely say it'll be a lot. Even more than a full-specced out Mac Pro, perhaps.