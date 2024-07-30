AI call recording and transcribing is finally here with the latest iOS 18 beta, and it may be my favorite part of the big update

Apple Intelligence is finally here… sort of. If you’ve managed to get to the front of the waiting list, you now have access to one of the biggest software updates the iPhone has ever seen.

As of right now, AI call recording and transcriptions are probably the biggest new features, giving users the ability to get a transcript of recorded conversations to look over. As well as being able to record calls and give understandable summaries, it can individually transcribe sentences to explain what is being said without having to listen to the whole conversation. This could be good for taking notes in lectures or taking the minutes of a meeting.

Writing Tools is also live, which can summarize text, proofread messages, and more. Siri’s glow-up has also been rolling out, allowing you to use much more natural language with it. It can pick up queries based on context, meaning you don’t need to rephrase a question just to ask something simple. Finally, some upgrades have been made to Mail, allowing users to more cleanly organize inboxes. You can sign up for Apple Intelligence via Settings after downloading the latest iOS 18 beta, though it may take a while to get in.

Why AI transcription is one of the best features

I’m not a fan of generative AI. I don’t like the sheen it all seems to have, and I would prefer to go to artists for my art needs. In addition to this, though I love the idea of intricate shortcuts, I can’t see myself using them all that much. Though there are flashier uses of Apple Intelligence, one of the best for me is the transcription function.

Up until... well right now, my transcription software of choice has been otter.ai. This AI transcription software is pretty good at understanding what someone is saying, though exponentially increasing annual plans and a limited number of uses per month have made transcribing a bit less convenient. To think that with my iPhone 15 Pro Max , the best iPhone right now, I can get that service and pay no extra for the convenience, is wonderful.

Not only is this great for meetings but, as both a writer at iMore and freelance journalist before then, I’ve spent days of my time transcribing interviews for articles. With Apple Intelligence, I can record an interview with my iPhone, transcribe it with built-in software, and pick out my favorite quotes, all without having to get my MacBook out of my bag. This could save me literally days' worth of work when it finally arrives in the U.K. later this year.

