Apple Intelligence hits iOS 18 beta this week, but don't expect a full release anytime soon
Delayed intelligence.
Apple's highly-anticipated suite of AI features, Apple Intelligence, was always expected to arrive later than the iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia releases for this year, but now we have a clearer idea of just when we'll be able to experience it (unless you're in the EU).
The update comes via Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (Paywall), who has reported today that Apple's AI presence may not be felt until iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 arrive, which is expected to be in October.
As per Gurman, sources with knowledge of the matter have suggested Apple Intelligence will arrive a few weeks after the initial iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 updates, but developers will get to go hands-on much sooner.
iOS 18.1 beta arrives next week for developers
This puts Apple's software update plans in an interesting spot, because Gurman says Apple "is planning to make Apple Intelligence available to software developers for the first time for early testing as soon as this week".
That's via betas for iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1, despite the fact neither of their initial versions have shipped. Gurman also notes Apple is hoping to "complete development" of iOS 18 by the end of this month, allowing for it to be installed on the iPhone 16 lineup.
Moving Apple Intelligence to iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 (Gurman says it'll come as part of macOS Sequoia, at least for now), would mean your new iPhone 16 wouldn't get many of the biggest new features until a software update down the road.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom. Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more. He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.