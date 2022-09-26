Amazon announces two days of deals in October - but don't call it Prime Day
There are going to be some deals before Black Friday on Amazon
Amazon has announced that between October 11 and October 12 it will be holding a 'Prime Early Access Sale'. It will run in both the UK and the US, along with another thirteen countries. Amazon says it will give "members a chance to kick off the festive shopping season with hundreds of thousands of deals globally". In other words, it's a couple more days of deep discounts from the online shopping giant.
The likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Philips look to be part of the reductions, and we're hoping to see some Apple deals in there as well. With life being as expensive as it is at the moment, this could be a godsend for people looking to save some money on tech that needs replacing or bagging some early Christmas gifts.
Not Prime Day, but Prime Early Access Sale
It may not have the catchiest moniker, but the Prime Early Access Sale looks to rival Black Friday's prices. Of course, to join in with the festivities, you'll need a Prime account - so it might be time to dip your toes in a grab one of Amazon Primes' 30-day free trials if you haven't already. For more information about the Prime Early Access Sale, head over to Amazon's information page (opens in new tab).
Prime Day this year during July saw some of the lowest prices ever on some very tempting tech, so we reckon the Prime Early Access Sale may also feature some great prices on Apple kit.
The Early Access Sale isn't the only thing you'll get with a Prime subscription. Members benefit from next-day delivery, Amazon Music Prime containing over two million songs, and access to the Prime streaming platform. It can cost as little as $14.99 a month, and you can cancel anytime.
