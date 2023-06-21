Amazon Prime Day dates are confirmed — but the deals have already started
July 11-12, here we come
Amazon has officially announced that its famous Prime Day sale will take place on July 11-12, 2023.
"The countdown has begun to Amazon’s Prime Day event," the company stated in a press release.
From 00.01 am, July 11, until 11.59 pm on June 12, Amazon will host 48 hours of sales exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but some of the deals have already started. Amazon says the event this year will feature "more personalized Prime Day deal categories than ever before", including deals related to your views and 4+ star deals.
Amazon Prime Day deals you can already buy
Right now, members can already get 60% off a wide range of movies and TV shows including Top Gun: Maverick. There's a deal on Amazon Music Unlimited (four months free), and early sales on Amazon devices like the Echo Pop, Fire TV Stick 4K, and more.
Kindle Unlimited is also offering three months for free, and a slew of exciting free titles through Prime Gaming.
There are some big early savings to be had on some great hardware.
- A massive 69% off eero WiFi routers and systems
- Up to 62% off Ring Video Doorbell Wired and Bundles
- Up to 55% off JBL 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling headphones
- Up to 50% off Ecovacs Robotic Vacuums
- 20% off Govee lights
- MacBook Air M1 $999 $799 at Amazon
- MacBook Air M2 15-inch $1234 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 13-inch $1099 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 14-inch $1947 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch $2249 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS $329 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular $429 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE GPS$239 at Amazon
- Apple Watch SE Cellular $299 at Amazon
- Apple Watch Ultra $779 at Amazon
- iPad mini $399 at Amazon
- iPad 9th generation $248 at Amazon
- iPad 10th Gen $428 at Amazon
- iPad Air $559 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 11-inch $729 at Amazon
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch $1,049 at Amazon
Stay tuned to iMore for all the latest Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple hardware including Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.
