Amazon Prime Day dates are confirmed — but the deals have already started

Amazon has officially announced that its famous Prime Day sale will take place on July 11-12, 2023.

"The countdown has begun to Amazon’s Prime Day event," the company stated in a press release.

From 00.01 am, July 11, until 11.59 pm on June 12, Amazon will host 48 hours of sales exclusive to Amazon Prime members, but some of the deals have already started. Amazon says the event this year will feature "more personalized Prime Day deal categories than ever before", including deals related to your views and 4+ star deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals you can already buy

Right now, members can already get 60% off a wide range of movies and TV shows including Top Gun: Maverick. There's a deal on Amazon Music Unlimited (four months free), and early sales on Amazon devices like the Echo Pop, Fire TV Stick 4K, and more.

Kindle Unlimited is also offering three months for free, and a slew of exciting free titles through Prime Gaming.

There are some big early savings to be had on some great hardware.

Stay tuned to iMore for all the latest Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple hardware including Macs, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watch, and more.