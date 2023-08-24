An iPhone 14 Pro is being used to build pet prosthetics — Here’s how

Due to some creative thinking and the impressive camera of the iPhone 14 Pro, a prosthetics company has managed to create brand new customized prosthetics for dogs who need a little extra support.

As relying too heavily on a single leg can lead to back and joint problems later in the dog’s life, getting custom prosthetics can alleviate some of the pain they may have down the line. Apple, seeing both a great story and some nice marketing, have shown off exactly how this works.

Some 3D help

In this Apple YouTube video , the company shows off Trip’s story — a dog with physical deformities so severe that the vet originally had him considered for euthanasia. The owner talked to 3DPets, a prosthetic builder, to see if they could help him out.

With an iPhone 14 Pro, 3D Pets use the LiDAR scanner and TrueDepth camera to build a 3D model of the pets they work on. From here, they hand design prosthetics that work for the specific build and shape of the dog. This then gets 3D printed and fits onto a harness which the dog wears. Tech reporter and YouTuber, Marques Brownlee , chatted to the team and gave a more in-depth on how it works.

On the 3DPets site , you have to fill out a form to find out if your pet is a good candidate for the process. In there, it asks important questions like what type of animal it is, what type of device it needs, and, most importantly, its name. It gets more in-depth as you get on until you are sending pictures of the affected area so they get an idea of what will be needed to help your pet out.

Though it takes 4-5 weeks to get them made, the prosthetics have a shock absorbing foot and guarantee a perfect fit. According to the FAQ , prices start at $1500 but potential customers can opt for a payment plan.