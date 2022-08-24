Annual renewable AppleCare+ plans for Macs and Apple displays arrive in three more countries

The annual renewable plans for AppleCare+ are now available in three more countries — Japan, Australia, and Canada. Customers in these countries can now get these annual coverage plans from day one for all Mac models, the Studio Display, and the Pro Display XDR.

Apple customers from the U.S. could already pay for the annually renewable AppleCare+ plan since 2021. It's a new AppleCare+ option that arrived in the U.S., to begin with, and lets customers pick the yearly renewal option from the get-go. Previously, you would have to wait for your day three-year plan to finish before getting the option to renew annually.

Annual renewal option for AppleCare+ now a day one choice for these countries

As noted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), Apple has extended the yearly renewal option from day one to customers in Canada, Japan, and Australia. This still isn't an option across the board, though. It's limited to all Mac devices, including all MacBook and Mac models. The plan is also available for Apple's display offerings, which include the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR.

So if you're trying to buy a Mac or Apple display in these countries, you will now have the option to either pay for the three-year AppleCare+ coverage or set up an annually renewable plan. For example, see the checkout options for the MacBook Air 2022 below.

(Image credit: Future)

The options don't seem to be available for iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices, although Apple may make these available in the future. Considering this staggered rollout, it seems possible that Apple may consider rolling out these plans in other regions where AppleCare+ is available.

AppleCare+ extends your warranty coverage from the plan purchase date. You also get up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months. A service fee is applicable for accidental damage repairs. You also get 24/7 priority support from Apple, so you might want to consider picking an AppleCare+ plan the next time you're trying to buy one of the best Macs the company offers.