Apple announced its fourth quarterly results, with good news for iPhone but bad news for Mac

Another chunk of the year is gone, and another financial report for the Apple accountants to pour over for hours on end only to release a short press release that tells the world how good the company is doing. They’ve found that this quarter there’s some very good news — but also some that is not so good.

iPhone, presumably thanks to the release of the iPhone 15 family of devices, has done very well, while Mac continues to slump. That could be why the new MacBooks and iMac have come out a little earlier than expected: To inject some new life into the line and encourage a resurgence in demand and purchasing.

Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe bad

Let’s get the boring numbers out of the way first — Apple, as a whole, has now posted a quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1% year over year. Quarterly earnings are better: Each share is up $1.46, also up 13% year on year. Taking the good with the bad, it would appear.

It’s when looking at the different product lines that things get a little more interesting. iPhone is up according to the statements, selling more than the year before. That’ll be thanks to the new iPhone models, which have rejuvenated the line with some new features like USB-C and the 3nm produced chips inside the Pro models.

Mac, on the other hand, has had a fairly precipitous drop from 2022. This could just be a factor in the continued financial issues that the world is facing, but it could also be that customers are uninspired by the current crop of laptops. Apple is definitely hoping that the new M3 models will refresh things.

Interestingly, Services has also seen a rise in revenue, with Apple’s software lineup doing much better than previously. This could be because of the new versions of key creative tools coming to iPad, such as Logic Pro. If nothing else, it has diversified Apple’s portfolio.

Apple’s earnings — iMore’s take

First off, if you’re a shareholder, your earnings have gone up this year. Good news for you, and good news for Apple fans at large. That means that most of Apple’s products continue to perform well in an adverse financial environment, and the company is still, somehow, growing.

As for Mac, this could be a blip, or it could be an encouragement for Apple to change some things up with the line to stimulate buying and growth. That, however, we won’t see for some time — as the money market is fast, development is slow.