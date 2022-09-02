Apple Card doubles its Daily Cash at Nike for a limited time

Apple has announced one of the best Daily Cash offers for Apple Card users we've seen yet.

In an email to Apple Card users, the company announced that cardholders can grab double the Daily Cash they usually earn at Nike for a limited time. Instead of the usual three percent, Apple Card users will enjoy six percent Daily Cash for purchases at Nike through Saturday, October 15.

A Twitter account by the name of @davidBehindAMac received one of the emails and took to the social media website to share the news. The message in the email reads:

What's better than a new pair of Nike sneakers? A new pair and 6% Daily Cash back. Buy the latest shoes, apparel, and sports equipment through October 15 and double your Daily Cash back at Nike when using Apple Card with Apple Pay in-store, in the Nike app, and at Nike.com. No enrollment needed. It's that simple.

6% on Nike purchases if you use Apple Card with Apple Pay!

So, what's the catch?

Apple explains in the email that the 6% Daily Cash offer is good for purchases made at a Nike store, through the Nike app, or on the Nike website.

The company has noted that Apple Card users will need to make the purchase using Apple Pay in order to get the full six percent. If you do not use Apple Pay and use your physical Apple Card, you'll only get the usual one percent Daily Cash, so make sure you use your Apple Card through Apple Pay. Apple Card + Apple Pay = 6% Daily Cash.

Apple has long held a partnership with Nike. The company regularly offers a Nike version of the Apple Watch, Nike Apple Watch bands, and the trainers on the company's Apple Fitness+ workout subscription service are usually seen wearing Nike apparel during their workouts.

The promotion is good starting today and will end on Saturday, October 15.