Apple Card scoops customer satisfaction award for third year running

The Apple Card has the highest customer satisfaction rating of all co-brand credit cards with no annual fee for the third year running in the U.S Credit Satisfaction Survey by J.D Power.

Since launching in August 2019 as a collaboration between Apple and Goldman Sachs, the Apple Card has consistently proven to be a great consumer credit card, according to J.D Power’s annual survey.

This year Apple Card received, “A score of 655. This is the third consecutive year in which Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs have collectively won a segment award.” It beat out competition from Hilton Honors American Express Card (638), which ranks second, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card (Chase) (636), and PayPal Cashback Mastercard (Synchrony Bank) (636).

Apple Card is a credit card created by Apple and Goldman Sachs, and has since proven incredibly popular in the United States. It's mainly thanks to its fantastic integration into iOS, which allows you to see your balance and manage your finances within the Wallet app.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said, “Since the start, we’ve been committed to delivering tools and services that help users live healthier financial lives, and it’s been rewarding to see customers using and finding value in the benefits of Apple Card. We are honored that Apple Card has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction.”

Earlier this year, Apple launched the Apple Card Savings Account, which has already reached the $10 billion deposit milestone — truly impressive.

Hey Apple, where’s the UK love? — iMore’s take

Apple Card has proven itself as a fantastic credit card option for U.S. customers, and this survey showcases just how much people are satisfied with the financial product. It does make me envious, though, as we’re four years on from its initial launch, and there is still no Apple Card service in the UK.

Apple customers in the UK have been longing for an Apple Card, and despite Apple acquiring UK banking startup Credit Kudos last year, we’re still to see any hint of the Apple service coming overseas.

This could be due to difficulty finding a suitable partner to spearhead the service in the same vein as Goldman Sachs does in the U.S., or Apple may just not see a reason to expand the service with European banks like Monzo and Revolut staking a large claim in the world of modern, mobile banking. Who knows, we could see Apple Card in the UK announced next month alongside the iPhone 15, but after four years of waiting, I don’t have high hopes.