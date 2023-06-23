Apple Card will launch in India next, report claims

Apple Card is currently only available in the United States, but that might be about to change.

Currently only offered to people via Goldman Sachs in Apple's home country, it's always only been a matter of time until Apple Card goes international. But new reports suggest that India will be the first country to get Apple's credit card with one bank in particular being lined up.

According to those reports Apple CEO Tim Cook has already held discussions with HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan during his April visit to India.

Talks are underway

The news, reported by TechCrunch, The Federal, and Moneycontrol, means that Apple's expansion of the Apple Card financial product could be just another part of the company's new focus on India. A recent spate of Apple Store openings, coupled with suppliers moving to the country, makes India a vital part of the world for Apple right now.

But it won't have any special treatment in the launch of Apple Card, it seems. "The iPhone maker also held discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the modalities of the card," The Federal reports. "According to sources, the regulator has asked Apple to follow the regular procedure for co-branded credit cards, without offering any special consideration for the company."

Apple Card allows users to see their spending, pay bills, and more using their iPhone with purchases also earning cashback, dubbed Daily Cash. Some stores offer more than others, with Apple often running special promotions with retailers.

As for why Apple would bring Apple Card to India before other countries, it's been suggested that Apple's lack of credit card support in the country could play a part.

"However, what might have prompted Apple to consider launching the Apple Card in India before Japan or other European countries is the fact that Apple does not currently accept card payments in India," the Federal notes. "In India, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powers most App Store purchases, apart from iCloud services such as storage and music."

Those in the United States who already have an Apple Card will have a reason to dust it off soon of course. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner and we have a growing collection of Apple Prime Day deals just waiting to put that Apple Card to good use.