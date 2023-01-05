Apple Christmas Returns end on January 8, here's what you need to know

If you got an Apple gift over the holiday season, chances are it qualifies for Apple's extended Christmas returns policy. This means that if it wasn't quite right and you are looking to return something, you've got until January 8 to do it.

Every year Apple offers extended returns over the holiday season for gifts bought in the run up to Christmas Day, so that they can be returned if needs be allowing for the hassle of travelling and time spent with family, and away from work, over the holiday season.

In short, if you bought (or received) a gift or Apple product you no longer want, or you'd like to replace, you can return it up through January 8 2023.

The extended Christmas Returns policy applies to devices bought at the Apple Online store that are received between November 4 and December 25. That means you've a little wiggle room if you bought a device slightly earlier but it didn't arrive until during this window.

What Apple devices can be returned under the policy?

All of Apple's main products including its best iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as its iPads, Macs, and more are included:

iPhone

iPad

Apple Watch

AirPods

HomePod mini

Macs

Apple TV

It also applies to third-party and Apple accessories. However, any items bought on consumer financing are not eligible for extended returns, but rather the standard two-week policy.

Are any devices products not eligible?

You can't return the following items:

Opened Software

Electronic software downloads

Software upgrades

Apple Gift Cards

Apple Developer Products

Apple Print Products

What about devices bought after Christmas?

Devices bought after December 25 are subject to Apple's standard returns policy of 14 days. The good news is that this means devices purchased on the 26th December are still eligible for return through January 8, the date changing accordingly from the time you bought it thereafter.

Which countries is Apple's Christmas Returns policy available in?

The policy applies in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and other nations. In Spain, Italy, and Japan, the returns policy is even more generous, with a deadline of January 20.