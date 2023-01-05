Apple Christmas Returns end on January 8, here's what you need to know
Don't be late!
If you got an Apple gift over the holiday season, chances are it qualifies for Apple's extended Christmas returns policy. This means that if it wasn't quite right and you are looking to return something, you've got until January 8 to do it.
Every year Apple offers extended returns over the holiday season for gifts bought in the run up to Christmas Day, so that they can be returned if needs be allowing for the hassle of travelling and time spent with family, and away from work, over the holiday season.
In short, if you bought (or received) a gift or Apple product you no longer want, or you'd like to replace, you can return it up through January 8 2023.
When can the item purchase date fall?
The extended Christmas Returns policy applies to devices bought at the Apple Online store that are received between November 4 and December 25. That means you've a little wiggle room if you bought a device slightly earlier but it didn't arrive until during this window.
What Apple devices can be returned under the policy?
All of Apple's main products including its best iPhones, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, as well as its iPads, Macs, and more are included:
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple Watch
- AirPods
- HomePod mini
- Macs
- Apple TV
It also applies to third-party and Apple accessories. However, any items bought on consumer financing are not eligible for extended returns, but rather the standard two-week policy.
Are any devices products not eligible?
You can't return the following items:
- Opened Software
- Electronic software downloads
- Software upgrades
- Apple Gift Cards
- Apple Developer Products
- Apple Print Products
What about devices bought after Christmas?
Devices bought after December 25 are subject to Apple's standard returns policy of 14 days. The good news is that this means devices purchased on the 26th December are still eligible for return through January 8, the date changing accordingly from the time you bought it thereafter.
Which countries is Apple's Christmas Returns policy available in?
The policy applies in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and other nations. In Spain, Italy, and Japan, the returns policy is even more generous, with a deadline of January 20.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.