Apple corporate workers have to return to the office by September 5
By Joe Wituschek published
Apple has set a September 5 deadline for its long-delayed return to office plans.
After about...maybe about two years of attempts, has set a new date for its return to the office.
As reported by Bloomberg, the company has set a September 5 deadline for corporate employees to come back to the office. Employees who are required to return will need to do so for at least three days a week as Apple has adopted a new hybrid work policy.
According to the report, the company will require employees to be in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays. A third day will also be required, but employees will be able to work with their team leaders to try and set that third day to the weekday to that works best for them. No promises, though.
Apple apparently notified employees of the change to the policy on Monday. It had previously not allowed the flexible third day in the office and required employees to always come in on Mondays in addition to Tuesdays and Thursdays.
This has been a long time coming
Apple's new plan to bring its employees back to the office is the latest in a long line of attempts that have been thwarted by the pandemic. The company, after announcing its new hybrid work plan, has announced multiple returns to office dates before, only to have to delay things again due to changing COVID-19 conditions.
With its latest plan, the company seems to be attempting to get its corporate employees back in the office on the regular before it hosts its customary iPhone event in September. Usually, the iPhone event is hosted during the second or third week of the month, so it's not a surprise to see the company trying to get all hands on deck before the event.
Apple is expected to announce a number of new devices at a prerecorded event in September, including the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and potentially even AirPods Pro 2.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.
