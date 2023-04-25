Apple could be fined billions under strict new UK rules
The App Store could come under fire.
Apple could find itself on the receiving end of some hefty fines if it doesn't comply with new rules planned to come into force in the U.K.
The rules will be part of the government's Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumer Bill which would require big tech companies to do a better job of helping consumers make informed decisions. Those decisions will specifically relate to purchases based on reviews as well as recurring subscriptions.
The bill itself has been in the works since 2021 and will also put Google and Amazon squarely in the sights of UK lawmakers, while Apple will need to be wary of how it runs the App Store specifically.
Fake reviews and subscription traps
The new laws will be wide-ranging, the BBC (opens in new tab) writes, but they will likely apply to Apple and the App Store in specific ways.
The first relates to fake reviews. Companies will have to put a stop to reviews that have been paid for, either in terms of free goods or money-changing hands. That seems to be squarely aimed at Amazon, but Apple's App Store has its own fake review problem. Apple will likely have to do a better job of clamping down on apps whose developers buy fake reviews in an attempt to bolster their download numbers.
Another point that could affect Apple relates to subscriptions. The laws will seek to stop companies from offering so-called subscription traps — subscriptions that are difficult to get out of. Companies will also have to warn people when a free trial comes to an end, too.
Apple already warns customers when a new subscription is getting ready to be renewed so it's possible it will already have this aspect of the new laws covered, but it might need to go yet further.
The App Store has long been a bone of contention for many, and even the best iPhone money can buy is still limited in how people can install apps. Opening the iPhone to third-party app stores is something the UK is also working on, while Apple is said to be ready to allow them as part of iOS 17 as well.
