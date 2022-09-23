Apple finally sealed an NFL deal, just not the one you expected

Apple Music has signed a new multi-year deal with the NFL to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show, starting from Super Bowl 57 on February 12, 2023.

The move comes as Apple is strongly tipped to be eyeing up a deal to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to Apple TV+ and it's possible that this could be the first step towards making that happen.

Music to Apple's ears

The NFL announced the deal earlier today, with Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, saying that the outfit is "proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show." No information has been made available about the exact length of the deal or how much it is costing Apple Music, however.

"Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we're very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football's biggest stage," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats said via the NFL statement — Apple is yet to comment via its own release. "We're looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show." The press release says that "fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter."

Apple continues its move into the world of sports having already snapped up Friday Night Baseball for the Apple TV+ streaming service. The current DirecTV Sunday Ticket deal comes to a close at the end of this season and it's all-but-confirmed that a streaming partner will take over. Whether that will be Apple or someone like Amazon Prime Video remains to be seen, however.