Apple fires recruiters as its hiring slowdown begins to bite
By Oliver Haslam published
Apple has reportedly laid off contract-based recruiters as it becomes more "deliberate" about its hiring.
Apple has fired around 100 contract workers who were responsible for helping recruit people for the company, according to a new report.
Writing for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reports that the contract-based recruiters were let go last week and were previously "responsible for hiring new employees for Apple."
This latest news comes on the heels of another report from last month that claimed that Apple was hiring fewer people than before. Apple CEO Tim Cook also confirmed that the company would be more "deliberate" about its hiring during a recent earnings call, naming the current economic situation as the reason. “We believe in investing through the downturn,” Cook told analysts during that call. He went on to say that Apple would “continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.”
Rare goings on
As Gurman notes, such a clearing of house is unusual for Apple and it hasn't fired any of the recruiters that are full-time employees — all of those who were let go were contractors. Apple often uses contractors for various roles within Apple, but those people are often left with fewer protections when compared to their full-time counterparts.
Those who were fired were told that they would receive pay and medical benefits for a total of two weeks and any personal belongings would need to be added to a list and emailed to Apple for retrieval. Security badges had already been disabled.
Apple, like other tech companies, continues to take stock at a time when the world is suffering from economic uncertainty brought about by rising inflation and energy costs. Both will likely be factors in the final three months of the year with Apple expected to announce new iPhone 14 handsets as well as Apple Watch and iPad refreshes.
Whether the current situation around the globe will impact sales of future iPhones and other Apple products remains to be seen, however.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.