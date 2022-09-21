Apple forced to negotiate with Australian unions over worker pay and weekends off
Workers want more pay and a guaranteed weekend.
Apple has reportedly agreed to return to the negotiating table with Australian workers over pay and a guaranteed weekend. The move comes after unions in the country took Apple to the Fair Work Commission to get it back into discussions.
The unions say that workers should get at least a full weekend off every month, while those who do work a weekend should get two days off together at the end of their run of days.
Proposals
The Guardian reports that Apple had "proposed an enterprise agreement that includes a minimum rate of pay that is 17% above the award rate, outside of weekend penalty rates." That would see staff members earn more for working after 8 pm, an improvement on the current 10 pm. The company also said it would increase pay by 2.8% next year, with 2.6% increases coming in 2024 and 2025.
"But unions have pushed for Apple staff to be given at least one weekend off per month, and two consecutive days off when they work weekends," the report notes. "The unions also said permanent part-time staff are treated as casuals under the proposed agreement as they only get their roster every two to three weeks and are often asked to work at late notice."
Apple subsequently said that it would push ahead with a vote on the agreement on September 29, knowing that it wouldn't give unions time to arrange industrial action before that happened.
Now, after the Fair Work Commission was involved, all parties have agreed not to vote on a new agreement or strike before October 11. Unions will also meet with Apple twice weekly from September 26.
A spokesperson for Apple told The Guardian that the company was “committed to providing the best possible experience” for its Australian employees.
Apple Store unionization has been a big talking point in recent months, particularly in the United States. Employees at a Maryland Apple Store voted to unionize in June, for example.
