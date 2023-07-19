Apple just slashed iPhone, iPad, and Mac prices but only in these US states
Some items are cheaper but only in some states.
Apple has announced that customers who shop at Apple Stores in select U.S. states can do so tax-free, with customers buying online in those states also eligible for the same discounts.
The tax-free prices are only available on specific items and those items change depending on which state you happen to be in, so be sure to check our local state before making any purchases.
All kinds of items are included in this offer including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and accessories although, again, the discounts available to you will very much depend on where you're located. While some will be able to get a tax-free iPhone 14, others might not.
Tax-free purchasing
Apple's tax-free webpage details which products are available under this special campaign. As an example, customers in Alabama can buy a new Mac or iPad tax-free so long as the price is less than $750, which takes a whole chunk of the lineup out of the equation. It also means that you won't be rushing out to buy any of Apple's best iPads tax-free, too.
Accessories are often included, with printers, storage, and even some software available tax-free. Apple currently lists Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia as the states where tax-free purchases are offered. However, MacRumors notes that Massachusetts, New Mexico, and South Carolina are expected to be included but have not yet been added to Apple's list.
Apple also notes that the new tax-free price might not appear during checkout but that it will be reflected on the final receipt that is provided to customers. The tax-free purchases can begin at the end of July, depending on which state you happen to be in at the time.
