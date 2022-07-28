Apple online store in China down ahead of iPhone sale event

Apple's online store in China has gone down ahead of the company's sale event that is taking place this weekend.

Earlier this week the company announced that it would hold a rare sale event on some of its most popular products, with discounts on devices like iPhone and Apple Watch to be found.

The sale will run from July 29 to August 1, with the Apple online store going down at around 9:30 pm local time and expected to come back online around midnight.

Get a discount

Apple is discounting the following items:

Customers will be able to save 600 yuan (around $90) on Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, 500 yuan on the iPhone 12, 250 on AirPods Pro and 200 on the iPhone and Apple Watch SE models.

Apple's third-generation AirPods will also be discounted.

You will have to move quickly though to get your hands on one, as Apple only has 22,000 iPhones, 1,700 Apple Watch models, and 3,000 pairs of AirPods for the whole weekend. Items are limited to two units per customer per product category.

The move comes as Apple tries to buoy consumer interest in its products ahead of the launch of the iPhone 14. Apple has struggled in China due to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures, inflation, and weakening consumer demand.

Many of the products Apple is offering are expected to get a refresh this fall. The iPhone 14, expected in September, should bring a new 6.7-inch model in place of the iPhone mini. We're also expecting multiple new Apple Watch models including the Series 8, Explorer, and new SE model. Apple also may have some new AirPods Pro 2 headphones in the pipeline.