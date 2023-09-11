Apple Pay support finally comes to PayPal users with these cards

It might have taken a long time but PayPal customers can finally make use of Apple Pay for the first time.

Apple Pay allows people to use their iPhone or Apple Watch when making contactless payments while iPad and Mac owners can also make online orders using the same technology. But so far PayPal card holders have been left out in the cold. Not anymore!

Now, owners of PayPal debit and credit cards can sign up for Apple Pay, making the two types of cards much more useful for those who don't actually like to carry them around all the time.

Time to (Apple) pay up

PayPal is still yet to announce the new Apple Pay support officially but some users are already starting to see banners asking them to add their cards.

Exciting news for PayPal debit users! You can now add your PayPal card to your Apple Wallet for seamless payments. 💳📱 #PayPal #AppleWallet pic.twitter.com/R6wNWJOqoPSeptember 7, 2023 See more

Those who want to use their PayPal card with Apple Pay can set it up manually by adding it via the Wallet app, while the option is also there to do it via the PayPal app instead. A new banner on the app's main page should prompt users to take the new feature for a spin. Don't see the banner? Try force-quitting the iPhone app and reopening it to see if that kicks things into gear.

As some have already noted, Venmo is yet to follow suit despite PayPal being its parent company. That is sure to change eventually, but we never expected PayPal to take this long to add Apple Pay support so who knows at this point.

This move does of course mean that people can more easily use their PayPal card to buy a brand-new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro this month. The new handsets are set to go on sale later in September following an expected unveiling tomorrow, September 12. Pre-orders are likely to begin later this week.