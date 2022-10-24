Apple Savings, the new savings account for Apple Card users, is delayed

Apple Savings, the company's new savings account that has been exclusively designed for Apple Card users, has been delayed.

As spotted by MacRumors, the account, which had previously shown up in the Release Candidate for iOS 16.1 when it was rolled out to developers, was missing from iOS 16.1 when it was released to all users earlier today.

While Apple Savings is missing from the latest version of iOS, iOS 16.1 does include a number of new features for users including iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, and Clean Energy Charging.

You can see all of the new features for iOS 16.1 in the release notes below:

This update introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library making it easy to keep your family photos up to date. This release also adds support for third party apps in Live Activities, support for Apple Fitness+ on iPhone even if you don't have an Apple Watch, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

iCloud Shared Photo Library

- Separate library for seamlessly sharing photos and videos with up to five other people

- Setup rules allow you to easily contribute past photos based on start date or people in the photos when you set up or join a library

- Library filters for quickly switching between viewing the Shared Library, your Personal Library, or both libraries together

- Shared edits and permissions let everyone add, edit, favorite, caption, and delete photos

- Sharing toggle in Camera lets you choose to send photos you take straight to the Shared Library, or enable a setting to share automatically when other participants are detected nearby using Bluetooth

Live Activities

- Live Activities from third party apps are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen for iPhone 14 Pro models

Fitness+

- Apple Fitness+ is supported on iPhone even if you don't have an Apple Watch

Wallet

- Key sharing enables you to securely share car, hotel room, and other keys in Wallet using messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp

Home

- Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, is supported enabling a wide variety of smart home accessories to work together across ecosystems

Clean Energy Charging

- New setting that can try to reduce your carbon footprint by selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available

Books

- Reader controls are automatically hidden as you start reading

This update also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

- Deleted conversations may appear in the conversations list in Messages

- Dynamic Island content is not available when using Reachability

- CarPlay may fail to connect when using a VPN app

Apple Savings is still coming this fall

While Apple Savings wasn't released to Apple Card users today, Apple has already confirmed that the new account will be available "later this fall."

The account, which is being pitched as a high-yield interest-bearing savings account, will allow Apple Card to direct earned Daily Cash into the account as opposed to the Apple Cash debit card. The account will earn interest on that Daily Cash as well as any other deposits you make from your Apple Cash card or external bank account.

The announcement of the Apple Savings account has also brought up the idea that Apple could release its own checking account, making iPhone users default to the company as their new primary bank.