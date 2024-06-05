Apple scoops five prizes in 18th annual T3 Awards
A decent haul!
Apple has picked up five awards in the annual T3 Awards, scooping prizes including Retailer of the Year.
The 18th annual T3 Awards sees prizes dished out in Home, Active, and Tech, as well as Design. Naturally, Apple was ever-present in the tech-focussed roundup, scooping five total awards in all.
Apple was awarded US Retailer of the Year, as well as a T3 Tech Innovation Award for Apple Vision Pro, which launched in January.
Apple scoops T3 awards
The final of three headline awards, Apple also scooped the T3 Reader's Choice Award for the M3 MacBook Air. Unveiled earlier this year, Apple's best MacBook for customers who want power and portability is a triumph of industrial design and silicon processing.
Apple also nabbed an Active Award for the Apple Watch Series 9, which was awarded Best Smartwatch.
Finally, Apple scooped a tech award for the best laptop, the M3 MacBook Air bringing home the goods again. Apple missed out on some picks, with none of its best iPhones honored in the smartphone category. Apple also missed out entirely on any audio categories despite its plethora of fantastic earbuds and the over-ear AirPods Max. However, that's because Apple hasn't unveiled any new AirPods for some time. With no hardware expected at WWDC 2024, its next installation of wireless listening buds remains tantalizingly out of reach.
