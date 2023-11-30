Apple shares new iPhone accessibility film from Taika Waititi that will break your heart in all the right ways
I'm not crying, you're crying.
To celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Apple has released an incredibly emotional film highlighting the power of one of its latest and greatest iPhone accessibility features, Personal voice.
Apple first unveiled the feature in May for iPhone and iPad. Designed for users “at risk of losing their ability to speak”, such as those diagnosed with ALS (MND), Personal Voice lets users record 15 minutes of audio and video using randomized text that can be turned into a Personal Voice that can be used to speak with loved ones through Apple’s Live Speech feature.
In honor of the feature, Apple has commissioned a new short film titled The Lost Voice. Directed by Taika Waititi and shot in his native New Zealand, it features Dr. Tristram Ingham, a physician, associate professor of epidemiology, and a disability advocate from Wellington who suffers from facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). In the film, Ingham narrates the story of a young girl and her cuddly friend on a quest to find her own voice.
The Lost Voice
Apple’s moving film (which had me in absolute bits at the preview) also features a soundtrack from X Carbon, which remade their original song Yodeler almost entirely out of human voice samples.
The book at the story's center has also been made into a free downloadable ebook on Apple Books that’s available right now.
Apple's Personal Voice and Live Speech features also debuted alongside a new Point and Speak Magnifier to help visually impaired users interact with physical objects such as household appliances. Both debuted in iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in September.
Apple continues to lead the industry when it comes to great accessibility features on all of its devices, with features to aid vision, hearing, speech, mobility, and cognitive functions through a range of innovations.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers