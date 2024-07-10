Apple should copy this hidden Galaxy Ring feature if it ever makes a smart ring

Samsung held its latest Unpacked event today, where the brand revealed its latest foldable smartphones, smartwatches, and earbuds. It also saw the launch of Samsung's debut smart ring: the Galaxy Ring.

The Galaxy Ring is here to compete with the popular Oura Ring, and it has the features to match — sleep tracking is a given, while the wearable also offers a Vitality score which should offer insights into how your body is dealing with the stresses and strains of life. The Ring will also be able to detect sleep apnea, something Apple's future wearables have been tipped to sport as well. And there's another hidden feature that Apple should copy if it decides to make a smart ring.

Samsung's Galaxy Ring plays nice with Samsung’s existing Galaxy Watch line-up, including the new models. These two wearables don’t just coexist; they practically hold hands, ensuring you get the most accurate health data possible. Samsung Health, the brainy hub of this operation, figures out which device is picking up the clearest signals and prioritises that data. The tech can also combine the data points to work out more accurate readings.

Plus, it can save battery life on the individual devices, with one being able to take a back seat. For example, the Galaxy Watch has a bigger (and therefore more accurate) heart rate sensor. If you're wearing both, the watch will tell the Galaxy Ring to hold off on heart rate readings, as it's got things covered.

If Apple makes a smart ring, it needs this feature

As rumors of Apple's entry into the smart ring world with the so-called Apple Ring continue to swirl, it's now going to be compared to the Galaxy Ring. So far, I've not really seen the need for Apple to make a smart ring, but plenty of other people have. And if the Cupertino tech giant does roll out this new device, this data-sharing feature is one Apple needs to copy.

If Apple releases a smart ring, it'll need to do two things: play nicely with the Apple Watch and offer a reason to buy one additionally. Since the Apple Watch is the most popular watch, a lot of Apple users already have one. That means they might not be willing to shell out for a smart ring. That is, unless it can play nicely with the Apple Watch and offer a better experience. If you can use the two devices in tandem for better readings and a longer battery life, it becomes an even more compelling device.

