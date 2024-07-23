Apple starts the Paris Olympics early with a stunning upgrade to Apple Maps — redesigned landmarks, public gathering sites, and more

Apple has updated its Maps app to mark the start of the Paris Olympics with redesigned landmarks, helpful public sites, pop-up stores, and more.

Set to be held from July 26 and concluding on August 11, the Paris Olympics promises to be another incredible two weeks of various sports , such as Archery, Rowing, Swimming, and more. In Apple Maps, venues such as the Centre Aquatique Olympique , Pont d’Iéna , and Place de la Madeleine now appear as colorful 3D landmarks , allowing users to view them in great detail.

Throughout the Olympics, Apple Maps will also display pop-up locations such as temporary venues, souvenir shops, and public gathering sites, making it easy for visitors to find all the important places for the summer games. The app also features special icons for all game locations and ceremony sites, ensuring visitors can easily find where these places are. In addition, local experts such as Le Fooding , Radio Franc , and Madame Figaro can be picked within Apple Maps to provide recommendations on where to go, such as restaurants, family activities, and more.

This year’s Olympics look set to carry on the tradition of fantastic sports events we’ve seen already this year, such as the Super Bowl and the Euros. Apple’s efforts will only make it easier for users to keep track of the events for the next few weeks. Make sure to check out Apple Maps to look at what’s being showcased in Paris.

It’s not just Apple Maps that will be showcasing the Paris Olympics

If you think Apple is only featuring the Olympics in its Maps app, think again. For U.S. users, fans can watch NBCUniversal’s Olympics coverage in the NBC Olympics Hub on the Apple TV app. This includes the ‘Gold Zone’ show via the Peacock and NBC Sports apps (subscriptions required). Users can access NBC’s coverage through the Home and Sports tabs on the Apple TV app and can also favorite the Games in the TV App to receive alerts and push notifications.

In the Apple News app, users can follow curated coverage of all the events being held in Paris until the Closing Ceremony on August 11 U.S. users can also access the complete schedule to watch or add their favorite sports events so they can watch them in the Apple TV app, as well as be able to keep track of the medals won by country.

Finally, Apple Podcasts will spotlight shows and episodes related to the Olympics from now until August 11. Shows such as The Podium and In the Village can be followed to give you some great insight into what’s going on around the Olympic villages.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the Olympics or a casual watcher, Apple has you covered across its apps until the Closing Ceremony is held on August 11.