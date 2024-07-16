Apple Studio Display returns to lowest-ever price — now just $1,299 in the Prime Day sale

Apart from the exorbitant Pro Display XDR, the Apple Studio Display is probably the best Mac monitor on the market. It offers premium Apple design and stunning 5K detail for a range of visually-intensive tasks. That could be editing photos, chopping up a video, animation, rendering, or anything else you can think of. There's no denying, however, that it's a tough sell a $1,599. Thankfully, you can now score one in the Amazon Prime Day sale for just $1,299, one of the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen thus far.

That's a whopping $300 off and a return to the best price we've ever seen, here's how to score one.

Apple Studio Display returns to $1,299

Apple Studio Display | $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon With an incredibly premium design and a price tag to match, the Apple Studio Display is the ultimate Mac companion when it comes to technical design and aesthetic.

The Apple Studio display comes as standard with a tilt-adjustable stand, adding the height-adjustable version or a VESA mount adapter will add significant cost, as will adding nano-texture glass. Otherwise, you're getting a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors.

The Studio Display webcam was a big weak spot at launch, but software updates have solved any performance issues. It also comes with great speakers that offer Spatial Audio, and there's a three-mic array for voice calls too.

The Studio Display has decent connectivity too, with a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, including one that delivers 96W of power to your Mac.

The Studio Display might not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those who are in the market, we're back down to the best price we've ever seen, and a price that's unlikely to be beaten over Prime Day. Want to complete the set with another perfect Mac companion? Apple's famed Magic Mouse is also back down to its lowest-ever price of $79.99, offering unparalleled Mac compatibility that also works with iPad. It has support for multi-touch gestures on its surface and will last weeks on a single charge.

Apple Magic Mouse | $99 $67 at Amazon The ultimate Mac mouse companion and a great alternative to the touchpad, this Magic Mouse supports multi-touch gestures and scrolling and has great battery life.