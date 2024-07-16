Apple Studio Display returns to lowest-ever price — now just $1,299 in the Prime Day sale
5K glory for even less.
Apart from the exorbitant Pro Display XDR, the Apple Studio Display is probably the best Mac monitor on the market. It offers premium Apple design and stunning 5K detail for a range of visually-intensive tasks. That could be editing photos, chopping up a video, animation, rendering, or anything else you can think of. There's no denying, however, that it's a tough sell a $1,599. Thankfully, you can now score one in the Amazon Prime Day sale for just $1,299, one of the best Prime Day Apple deals we've seen thus far.
That's a whopping $300 off and a return to the best price we've ever seen, here's how to score one.
Apple Studio Display returns to $1,299
Apple Studio Display | $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon
With an incredibly premium design and a price tag to match, the Apple Studio Display is the ultimate Mac companion when it comes to technical design and aesthetic.
The Apple Studio display comes as standard with a tilt-adjustable stand, adding the height-adjustable version or a VESA mount adapter will add significant cost, as will adding nano-texture glass. Otherwise, you're getting a 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors.
The Studio Display webcam was a big weak spot at launch, but software updates have solved any performance issues. It also comes with great speakers that offer Spatial Audio, and there's a three-mic array for voice calls too.
The Studio Display has decent connectivity too, with a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, including one that delivers 96W of power to your Mac.
The Studio Display might not be everyone's cup of tea, but for those who are in the market, we're back down to the best price we've ever seen, and a price that's unlikely to be beaten over Prime Day. Want to complete the set with another perfect Mac companion? Apple's famed Magic Mouse is also back down to its lowest-ever price of $79.99, offering unparalleled Mac compatibility that also works with iPad. It has support for multi-touch gestures on its surface and will last weeks on a single charge.
Apple Magic Mouse | $99 $67 at Amazon
The ultimate Mac mouse companion and a great alternative to the touchpad, this Magic Mouse supports multi-touch gestures and scrolling and has great battery life.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design. Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9