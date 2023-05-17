Apple Support app gets a big redesign for iPhone and iPad

Apple's Support app, which lets you check on the status of your devices, while being able to find repair stores, has been updated with a new navigation bar at the bottom.

Support allows you to view subscriptions, tips, and AppleCare coverage of your devices, while Locations lets you find a nearby location that offers authorized repairs, while Activity gives a simple overview of any past, present and future interactions with Apple Support.

While the service has been available on Apple's site (opens in new tab), being able to download it from the App Store (opens in new tab) for free on your iPhone and iPad has made it easier for many to book a repair.

This refreshed design is far better in its simplicity, as it was a challenge to look at previous Support appointments before this update. With this update, it also supports Vietnam and Vietnamese as a language, to follow from the launch of Apple's Online Store there (opens in new tab).

It's also great timing before WWDC 2023 starts, especially if you need to look at coverage for any upcoming Macs that may be announced on June 5.

If you haven't used the app, you're missing out

(Image credit: iMore)

While there are countless Stores to find in the U.S., they're still few and far between across the UK, which is why visiting authorized third-party Stores is usually the first port of call for any issues.

Apple Support is its own hive of information about all your devices, alongside any interactions you've had with Apple in the past 90 days. Having all this information in one place for a third-party Store can help them diagnose an issue much quicker.

But it's also the way how it takes queries from its search bar - type in something like 'forgotten AppleID password', and you get a useful article explaining how to do that. But if you're still struggling, you can call or message Apple Support within the app for more help.

With this refreshed layout, it's only going to help more users who can't reach a Store nearby, while being able to learn about their device even more.