Apple takes the covers off stunning new London Store

Apple has today taken the covers off its new Apple Brompton Road store in Knightsbridge ahead of the store's opening on Thursday.

"Apple Brompton Road features design inspiration drawn from local flora, along with a new slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products," the company stated (opens in new tab).

Apple's SVP of retail + people Deirdre O'Brien said the company was "thrilled" to open the new store and said, "the store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

(Image credit: Apple)

New to Knightsbridge

Apple is hosting a launch of 'United Visions', an augmented reality experience honoring the work of London's William Blake, using a purpose-built app to recreate his work using AR.

Apple's new store boasts 7-meter floor-to-ceiling windows, a social gathering space, and a central arcade that mirrors the dimensions of the original Brompton Arcade built in the same precise location more than 100 years ago. The store's Forum also features the UK's first mirrored ceiling in a UK Apple store. The store has a dedicated pickup section and Sicilian ficus trees with seating at the base. The store's team numbers 200 and represents 45 languages.

The terrazzo flooring also uses a plant-based bio resin for added sustainability, the first of its kind in any Apple store worldwide.

Apple's new Brompton Road store opens on Thursday, July 28, at 4 pm local time. Once operational, the store will be open seven days a week and give customers the chance to get hands-on with all of Apple's best iPhones and iPads, as well as new devices like the M2 MacBook Air. It also comes in plenty of time ahead of the anticipated iPhone 14 launch in September.