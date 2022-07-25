Apple tax-free shopping arrives in 9 U.S. states starting this week

It's that time of year again. Over the coming weeks, nine U.S. states are eliminating taxes on select Apple products. The limited-time promos come as most U.S. students prepare for new school years. The tax holidays kick off today, July 25, with Florida temporarily removing taxes on Macs, iPad, computer batteries, accessories, and more.

According to Apple (opens in new tab), tax holidays are coming to the following states:

Arkansas (opens in new tab) , August 6–7

, August 6–7 Florida (opens in new tab) , July 25–Aug 7

, July 25–Aug 7 Massachusetts (opens in new tab) , August 13–14

, August 13–14 Missouri, (opens in new tab) August 5–7

August 5–7 New Mexico (opens in new tab) , August 5–7

, August 5–7 South Carolina (opens in new tab) , August 5–7

, August 5–7 Tennessee (opens in new tab) , July 29–31

, July 29–31 Virginia (opens in new tab) , August 5–7

, August 5–7 West Virginia (opens in new tab) , August 5–8

Apple's annual back-to-school promo is currently available in the U.S. and Canada. The company offers qualified buyers a gift card of $100 or $150 along with their purchase. On top of the free store credit, students save through educational pricing on their new Mac or iPad.

Apple also offers discounts on Mac and iPad accessories and 20% off AppleCare+ for both products. You'll get a $100 gift card with Apple's best iPads and $150 with a Mac purchase. You can see the full deals on offer at Apple's website (opens in new tab)

The tax holidays are available to anyone in the states mentioned above.