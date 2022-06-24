Today, Apple launched its latest Back to School promotion in the U.S. and Canada that offers some of the best discounts and freebies to students looking to buy a new Mac or iPad.

In a shift from last year where Apple offered a free pair of AirPods when purchasing a Mac or iPad, the company is now offering customers a gift card of $100 or $150 along with their purchase.

On top of the free store credit, students are offered educational pricing on their new Mac or iPad which saves them a bit more money. Apple is also offering discounts on accessories for the Mac and iPad as well as 20% off AppleCare+ for both products. You'll get a $100 gift card with Apple's best iPads and $150 with a Mac purchase. You can see the full deals on offer at Apple's website.

Apple's best MacBook, the new M2 MacBook Air will be available as part of the promotion, however the Mac Mini, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and Apple's two cheapest iPads, the mini and iPad are not included.

Apple is still offering AirPods with purchases in some countries such as Thailand and Singapore, as well as India, where Apple is offering free AirPods 2 headphones or big discounts on AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro.

Is that not enough? Students can also grab a free month of Apple Music with their purchase of a Mac or iPad. After the first year, students pay $5.99 per month for access including Apple TV+.

The promotion launches on the same day that the company released the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, the company's first Mac with the new M2 processor. While the new MacBook Pro did not get a design upgrade like the 14-inch and 16-inch models, it is a welcome sight that Apple is bringing its new processors as soon as possible to its lineup.

Both the new MacBook Pro and Back to School promotion are live now, so grab whatever Mac or iPad your heart desires and enjoy some savings! If you're not a student why not check out our Prime Day iPad deals and Prime Day MacBook deals roundups.