Apple to cut "hundreds" of support roles as iPhone 15 launch looms
You may need to look elsewhere for support.
With 1.5 million posts under its belt, the Apple Support Twitter (X) account has been helping out customers and potential buyers for years. Now, a new report claims that automated responses and custom replies will entirely stop as of October this year.
This report, from MacRumors, claims that Apple’s account on the platform formerly known as Twitter will no longer provide human responses to DMs sent to the account and that the company won’t respond to comments in the Apple Support Community. Customers will instead be redirected to contact Apple support services via phone. Alongside this, you’ll no longer be able to get assistance from the comments section of their Apple Support YouTube channel.
A different kind of support
Given this will be just under a month after this year’s Apple Event and a week or two after the launch of the iPhone 15 line, this could come as a big blow for users who have previously turned to Apple’s social channels for help and advice. Apple is instead further committing to different forms of support, hoping that consumers will get the assistance they need in support calls, forums, and instructional videos and posts on X.
Sadly, there is a human cost to this, as it means some jobs at Apple no longer exist. In response to the changes, many community and support roles will be removed and Apple has reportedly encouraged those affected to apply for other roles within the company. Those who don’t want to or can’t do a different job within Apple have been encouraged to look elsewhere for employment.
Those who will stay in a support role will be trained to do so via the phone as phone support will likely get an increase of funding and employees to deal with the influx of customers as a result of this change.
Sources have reported to MacRumors that Apple believes customers prefer phone support. This likely seems down to the fact that customers can get immediate support once through to a human being. With thousands of messages a day, it seems like a challenging prospect for a community specialist to get through all the DMs they might receive.
Apple has not given any official statement on the validity of these claims.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.