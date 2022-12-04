Apple VR headset shipments delayed to second half of 2023, says Kuo

Apple is set to have an eventful 2023, with one of the highlights being the debut of the company's extended reality headsets. The Apple VR headset has leaked quite a bit in the last few months. The leaks have hinted at a 2023 launch, likely in the first half of the new year, but looks like that might have changed.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Quo, who has had a solid track record, is now saying that the Apple VR headset may have been delayed to the second half of 2023 from the earlier estimate of Q2 2023.

Mass shipment delay pushes the launch timeline for Apple's VR headset

(7/8)The mass shipment schedule of components is still likely 1H23/2Q23, but due to postponed mass shipment schedule of the end product, Apple MR headset shipment forecast in 2023 will likely be less than 500k units, which is lower than the market consensus of 800k-1,200k units.December 4, 2022 See more

Ming-Chi Kuo says that the shipment of the final product that will be Apple's extended reality headset may have been delayed because of software-related issues. Kuo says that the schedule of the component shipments is likely still on track, but the final product may be delayed into the second half of 2023.

The previous estimate for Apple's extended reality headset was Q2 2023, but according to Kuo, it might slip a bit. This time, though, it's not another supply chain issue related to hardware. Kuo says it's due to software-related, which makes more sense given this is Apple's first foray into the VR space.

We've previously heard about Apple using the Reality branding for its extended reality products, and it will have to have software that accompanies it, likely named xrOS. Given how it's a new experience the company has to build, it's possible that it is taking some extra time to perfect it, especially given how badly Meta's recent attempts at VR software have done.

Kuo also says that the estimates for Apple's headset shipments are less than 500,000 in 2023, which undercuts the market consensus. Given that this is expected to be a high-end product, the estimates sound about right. Apple's VR headset may not sell as much as its best iPhones, but it is likely to arrive as a more polished experience than the current market standard, it appears.