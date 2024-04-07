Apple Watch mastermind could take iPhone’s AI to the next level

Apple's car project was shuttered last month, meaning a shifting of resources that included laying off staff that had been working on the project.

It also led to Kevin Lynch, VP of technology at Apple, shifting from his role on the Apple Car to now report to John Giannandrea while working on the company's AI efforts.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter, where Gurman suggests the move will help "bring order" to the company's AI project ahead of what is likely to be a big focus on artificial intelligence with iOS 18.

As reported by Gurman, this will mark the first time in around a decade that Lynch hasn't reported to Jeff Williams, the company's Chief Operating Officer.

Kevin Lynch to "bring order" to Apple AI project

"People close to the matter believe Lynch’s move is meant to bring order to an area that has befuddled Apple: AI," Gurman explains.

"With AI, it’s no secret Apple has been struggling to create large language models and other tools that can compete with the industry’s best.

"If Giannandrea ultimately ends up leaving the company, Lynch — who has been due for a promotion to the senior vice president level — could be primed to take his place."

Lynch has been the most consistent executive when it comes to Apple Watch, having been part of the initial reveal of the product line back in 2014, as well as its pivot from a more luxury fashion item to a comprehensive health tracker.

According to Gurman, he will still work alongside Jeff Williams on the Apple Watch.