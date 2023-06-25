Apple Watch Ultra refresh coming this year, larger 30-inch plus iMac in early development

After the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro, the company is gearing up to launch more products. Barring any surprise events, we're likely to see Apple unveil the next iPhone in September. Apple usually also unveils new Apple Watch models alongside the iPhones. It appears we're also getting a second generation Apple Watch Ultra this time around.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman revealed that an Apple Watch Ultra refresh is due this year. Gurman also revealed that a larger iMac, with a screen size of over 30 inches is in early development.

A bunch of new Apple products are on the way

Gurman discussed what Apple will do now that the long-awaited mixed-reality headset has finally been revealed. With the iPhone 15 lineup set to launch in September, Gurman says new Apple Watch models will be launched alongside.

He wrote, "In addition to the iPhone 15 lineup this fall, there will be two Apple Watch Series 9 models and an updated version of the Ultra (the watches are codenamed N207, N208 and N210)."

There was some uncertainity around whether the Apple Watch Ultra would be on an annual update cycle. Since the product is rather expensive, it would've made sense if Apple took a longer upgrade cycle with it. However, it looks like we're about to get the second generation model in a year.

Gurman also revealed the other products that were under development and would be arriving later, which include a larger iMac with a screen size that will be over 30 inches.

"An M3 13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed J504).

M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros (codenamed J514 and J516).

New iMacs (codenamed J433 and J434) with 24-inch screens, like the current models. The company is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches, I’m told.

New MacBook Air models (codenamed J613 and J615).

Revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens (codenamed J717 and J720).

A new iPad Air (codenamed J507) to replace the current M1-based model."

Gurman also said that third-generation AirPods, smart displays, and an improved Apple TV box are also being developed. The 30-inch iMac is the most interesting one of the bunch. It's likely that it will be a part of the M3 or M4 cycle. The iMac Pro hasn't been refreshed since the Intel days, so it will be interesting to see if this iMac refresh includes a Pro model to join the lineup of the best Macs out there.