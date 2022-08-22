Apple's DIY repair program now includes some MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models

Apple has announced that it is expanding its Self Service Repair program to include its recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks, allowing people to repair their own devices rather than having Apple do it.

The Self Service Repair program is now expanding to the M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, including the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside.

The new expansion will begin tomorrow, with Apple also confirming (opens in new tab) that the program is to expand to additional countries this year, beginning later this year. New Macs will also be added to the program in due course.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's a fix

Apple says that it will offer the instructions and parts required for people to repair more than a dozen different issues on each device, with customers able to use the same tools that are available to Apple's own technicians. "Self Service Repair for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro offers more than a dozen different repair types for each model, including the display, top case with battery, and trackpad, with more to come," Apple said via statement. "Customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices will be able to complete repairs on these Mac notebooks, with access to many of the same parts and tools available to Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers."

Apple also confirms that it will offer rental kits, priced at $49, that will give customers the chance to use the correct tools without having to purchase them outright — perfect for people who don't intend to be repairing their Macs repeatedly.

Apple already allows customers to repair some iPhone problems at home via the same program.

Apple hasn't yet said which machines it will be adding to the Self Service Repair program in the future, but it seems likely that it could well be new Macs that have yet to be announced. M2-powered MacBook Pro devices are thought to be on the way, for example. What will surely be the company's best Mac for professionals, the new Apple silicon-powered Mac Pro, could also debut soon enough.