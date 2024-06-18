Apple's massive AI push continues with education — company to offer Developer Academy AI training for all students

Apple has today announced that it is introducing AI training for all students and alumni of its Apple Developer academy, starting this fall.

Following the unveiling of Apple Intelligence for iPad, iPhone, and Mac at WWDC 2024, the company has confirmed that it will train all of its Apple Developer Academy students and mentors "on technologies and tools that take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI)." Alumni will also get the chance to take part in the new core curriculum, coming to Apple's 18 developer academies in Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States.

Apple says that every student will benefit from "custom-built curriculum that teaches them how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models across Apple devices," with courses that include "the fundamentals of AI technologies and frameworks; Core ML and its ability to deliver fast performance on Apple devices," as well as guidance on how to build and train AI models from scratch.

Apple Intelligence

Apple says the new developer tools and technologies introduced at WWDC will give students even more access to AI tools. Notably, Xcode 16 now includes Swift Assist, an AI coding assistant that can make changes to apps in development using AI prompts.

Apple Intelligence, coming to all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, and Macs later this year, includes AI with generative and organizational features that can improve user creativity and convenience. It will also bring a big boost to Siri, with integration with ChatGPT from OpenAI also part of the upgrade. The "new era" of Siri includes typing requests, as well as more natural conversations, with Siri able to detect when a user stumbles over their words.

Apple Intelligence requires potent on-device processing power for tasks that don't use the cloud. As such, it's limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as Macs and iPads running the M1 chip or beyond.

