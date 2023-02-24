Apple's Reality Pro VR headset might not launch until late 2023

It seems that, while we might see the unveiling of Apple's Reality Pro headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, it could be a bit of a wait before you can actually get one in your hands.

Today, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to predict that the virtual and mixed reality headset is facing further manufacturing delays. According to Kuo, the long-rumored "Reality Pro" headset might not actually launch to customers until late 2023, around the same time as the expected iPhone 15 lineup.

Specifically, Kuo said that "the prediction for the mass shipment schedule is unchanged, but the likelihood of Apple's 1st-gen AR/MR headset release at the spring event is decreasing. Meanwhile, the probability of the headset launch alongside iPhone 15 in 3Q23 is rising.

If Kuo is right, Apple is likely to unveil the hardware, software, and developer tools at WWDC 23 in June, and then release the product in the fall. Start saving now, everyone. It's going to be an expensive Apple season!

Apple Reality Pro is looking to be really powerful

While we may have even longer to wait, it seems like the wait will definitely be worth it. The most recent rumors of the headset say that "the headset’s FaceTime software will realistically render a user’s face and full body in virtual reality. Those avatars will allow two people — each with an Apple headset — to communicate and feel like they’re in the same room. The technology differs from virtual meeting rooms on Meta’s headset, which creates a more cartoon-like avatar of the user."

Another recent leak said that the battery for the Reality Pro headset will not actually be connected to the headset itself but live as an external battery pack users will clip onto their pants. Despite it being external, it's expected to be quite large and still only provide around two hours of battery life.

The Reality Pro headset is expected to cost somewhere around $3000, with rumors of a 2nd generation non-pro version being released in 2025.