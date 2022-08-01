Applications are now open for Apple's Entrepreneur Camp in October

You can now apply for admission into one of three upcoming Apple Entrepreneur Camp programs.

In a news update (opens in new tab) on the Apple Developer website, the company announced that it has opened up applications for three different cohorts for Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and female founders. Applications will close on August 24, so make sure you apply beforehand!

Apple Entrepreneur Camp supports underrepresented founders and developers of app-driven organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and helps form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology.

Apply now for one of three online cohorts for female, Black, or Hispanic/Latinx founders starting in October 2022. Attendees will receive code-level guidance, mentorship, and inspiration with unprecedented access to Apple engineers and leaders. Applications close on August 24, 2022.

When will the Entrepreneur Camp take place?

Being a member of the Apple Entrepreneur Camp gets attendees one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program, an alumni community, and ongoing support from the Apple Development team.

Research shows that founders from underrepresented communities face unique challenges, especially when starting and leading technology companies. We created Apple Entrepreneur Camp with the goal of supporting these founders and their organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps, and to form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of underrepresented founders and developers in technology.

Entrepreneur Camp includes cohorts for female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders and developers from underrepresented communities who have an existing app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or the equivalent. The Camp experience begins with immersive technology labs, where you’ll receive one-on-one code-level guidance from Apple experts and engineers to help you improve your app, as well as mentorship, inspiration, and insights from top Apple leaders. After the lab concludes, you’ll get ongoing support and become part of a growing community of other exceptional alumni who can help you build your business.

Developers can learn more about the program and the application process on the Entrepreneur Camp website (opens in new tab). Each of the programs will kick off in October later this year.